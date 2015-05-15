LHP Daniel Coulombe was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday for his second stint this season with the Dodgers. In nine relief appearances covering 11 1/3 innings at Triple-A, Coulombe conceded just two earned runs, amassed 16 strikeouts and recorded one save. The Dodgers also recalled Coulombe on May 4. He pitched one inning May 5 against the Brewers before being returned to the minors May 6.

RHP Pedro Baez went on the 15-day disabled list Thursday due to a strained right pectoral muscle, and there is no timetable for his return. Baez sustained the injury while pitching in the eighth inning Wednesday in the Dodgers’ 5-4 loss to the Marlins. Baez struck out three of the four batters he faced before giving up a double to 2B Dee Gordon.

1B Adrian Gonzalez needs only two RBIs to reach 1,000 for his career. Gonzalez hit a two-run double in the bottom of the first inning Thursday night and finished 2-for-3 with two doubles. He also walked twice and struck out once. Gonzalez leads the major leagues with 17 doubles.

LHP Clayton Kershaw will make his fifth attempt to earn his 100th career victory Friday night when he faces the Colorado Rockies. In his previous four starts, Kershaw allowed 12 earned runs and 23 hits over 26 innings for a 4.15 ERA. He already has conceded 24 runs and five home runs this year compared to 42 total runs and nine homers all of last year. Nevertheless, Kershaw has amassed 30 strikeouts while permitting only five walks in the four-start winless streak.

LHP Brett Anderson amassed a season-best eight strikeouts while matching season lows with five hits and one walk allowed in 5 1/3 innings Thursday night. Anderson, who gave up two runs, also retired 12 of 14 batters between the second and sixth innings. At the plate, he hit a run-scoring double and walked in his two plate appearances. The hit was Anderson’s third of his major league career; all three hits are doubles.