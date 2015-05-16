LHP Daniel Coulombe was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday. The move was made to make room for RHP Kenley Jansen on the 25-man roster.

RHP Kenley Jansen, who was activated Friday, made his season debut in the eighth, striking out four batters in the inning. RF Carlos Gonzalez, who led off the inning, reached on a passed ball by C Yasmani Grandal after fanning. Jansen promptly sat down C Nick Hundley, CF Drew Stubbs and 2B D.J. LeMahieu. “It’s a relief just to be back,” said Jansen, who has been working his way back since having foot surgery in February. “I felt really great by just coming back to help the team.”

RHP Brandon Beachy is scheduled to throw to hitters in live batting practice this weekend, most likely Saturday. It will be Beachy’s first time facing hitters since he had Tommy John surgery for a second time in March 2014.

SS Jimmy Rollins homered and went 4-for-5 with two RBIs. Rollins also recorded his 900th career RBI. The four hits were a season high for Rollins, who raised his batting average to .198.

2B Howie Kendrick extended his hitting streak to seven games. Kendrick had a 3-for-5 outing with a run. He also has hit in 10 straight games against the Rockies.

LHP Clayton Kershaw captured his 100th career victory in the Dodgers 6-4 win over the Rockies. Kershaw (2-2), who is the 10th Dodgers’ pitcher to accomplish the feat, is the second youngest pitcher to reach it next to Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez. Kershaw struck out 10, walked three and was charged with three runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings as the Dodgers (23-12) handed the Rockies (12-20) their 12th loss in 13 games. Kershaw left after throwing 110 pitches (69 strikes) and walking pinch-hitter Michael McHenry with two outs in the seventh. “It’s cool. I don’t know if it means a whole lot, but it’s something to celebrate, I guess,” Kershaw said. “Hopefully, I‘m just getting started.”