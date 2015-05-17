CF Enrique Hernandez, who started for Joc Pederson, ran down a fly ball and crashed into the wall while snagging a drive by catcher Michael McKenry to end the fourth inning. Hernandez showed a good sense of humor after the game. “My face feels fine,” said Hernandez, who also banged his knee on the wall. “We’re waiting for the results of the MRI they’re taking on the wall. Hopefully, the wall is OK.”

RHP Zack Greinke had his streak of 16 consecutive wins against National League West opponents end. Greinke (5-1), who had won 10 in a row dating to last season, gave up a run and four hits with five strikeouts and no walks in six innings. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly lifted Greinke for a pinch-hitter in the sixth. “I felt pretty good,” said Greinke, who threw 100 pitches (62 strikes). “There were a lot of good plays made behind me, but De La Rosa pitched better.”

RHP Sergio Santos became the second Dodgers pitcher in as many night to strike out four batters in an inning. Santos did so in the seventh inning. RHP Kenley Jansen did so on Friday night.

2B Howie Kendrick extended his hitting streak to eight games with a seventh-inning single. Kendrick, who has hit safely in 11 in a row against Colorado, is batting .429 during the last eight games.