CF Joc Pederson brought a .378 average (7-for-19) against the Giants into Thursday’s game, and the leadoff hitter managed one hit while getting a rare start against tough LHP Madison Bumgarner. After striking out in the first, Pederson legged out a double to short center in the third. He struck out again in the fifth and popped out foul to first, representing the first and last batter Bumgarner faced in the seventh. Pederson capped a 1-for-5 day by bouncing into a 4-6-3 game-ending double play against Giants RHP Santiago Casilla.

RHP Zack Greinke looks to bounce back Friday following his first loss in six decisions. Greinke allowed only one run on four hits over six innings Saturday but received no support during a 7-1 loss to Colorado. Greinke is 1-0 with a 0.69 ERA in two starts against the Padres this season.

LHP Clayton Kershaw was touched for four runs on seven hits while striking out seven and walking two Thursday, his third duel against San Francisco LHP Madison Bumgarner this season. Kershaw also allowed a solo home run to Bumgarner. “He’s the best pitcher in baseball,” Bumgarner said of Kershaw. “To be able to run into one is pretty special.”