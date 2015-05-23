OF Yasiel Puig swung the bat this week, but felt some tightness in his strained left hamstring after performing a running drill. Puig could miss another four to six weeks since the Dodgers want to be careful with him after he re-aggravated the hamstring in April during a recent minor league rehab appearance at Class A Rancho Cucamonga.

OF Carl Crawford is “doing more activities” and exercises, but continues to labor as he attempts to recover from a right oblique strain, manager Don Mattingly said. Crawford went on the 15-day disabled list on April 28. There is no timetable for his return.

RHP Zack Greinke gave up a run on six hits with five strikeouts and a walk. Greinke, who has never lost to the Padres, threw 105 pitches (69 strikes), but did not factor into the decision. “Again, with Zack it’s a mix of pitches,” San Diego manager Bud Black said. “He’s got a lot of weapons. He’s got a lot of different pitches to different areas. We were aggressive against him. You can’t get behind him. So, we came out firing early in the count. We squared some balls up, some balls were hit hard to their defenders.” Greinke was pleased with the Padres’ approach. “They were just swinging a lot,” said Greinke, who remained unbeaten in 10 career starts against the Padres with a 5-0 mark and a 1.53 ERA. “Got a bunch of first-pitch outs. Not all great pitches. They got some hits, and some outs. I guess that’s how it is. I think it was just singles. Two singles on first pitches, and then maybe like five or six outs. I guess you’ll take that.”

SS Jimmy Rollins could be bumped down in the lineup if he struggles offensively, manager Don Mattingly said. Rollins entered Friday’s game against the Padres hitting .192 with four home runs and 13 RBIs in 40 games.

OF Andre Ethier drove in 3B Justin Turner, who led off the inning with a single and reached second on an error by Venable for a 1-0 Dodgers lead and briefly ended the club’s offensive woes. The 35 scoreless innings tied the Los Angeles mark set by the 1962 club, which went scoreless from Sept. 28-Oct. 2. The run was unearned. The Dodgers, who failed to score in a three-game sweep by the San Francisco Giants this week, hadn’t plated a run since a 1-0 decision Sunday over the Colorado Rockies.