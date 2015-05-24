C Yasmani Grandal was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list. Grandal suffered a mild concussion during Friday’s 2-1 win over the Padres. The Dodgers recalled C Austin Barnes from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Barnes, 25, is making his first appearance on an active major league roster after batting .290 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs in 29 games at Oklahoma City. Barnes could start Sunday’s game against San Diego.

LHP Eury De La Rosa was claimed by the Padres on Saturday after the Dodgers designated him for assignment. The Dodgers claimed De La Rosa from the Oakland A’s on April 30. De La Rosa was 2-0 with a 6.14 ERA in six games for Triple-A Oklahoma City. San Diego optioned De La Rosa to Triple-A El Paso.

RHP Mike Bolsinger put a curve in the Padres’ approach after the first batter Saturday night and they never recovered. Bolsinger’s one-hitter for eight innings sparked the Dodgers in a 2-0 victory. Bolsinger (3-0) had a career-high eight strikeouts and no walks as the Dodgers (26-16) beat the Padres for the second straight game in the series and the sixth time in eight meetings this year. Bolsinger’s breaking pitches kept the Padres off balance for much of the night. “The curveball and slider were big tonight,” said Bolsinger, who has allowed just two runs in four starts and posted a 0.71 ERA. The Dodgers acquired Bolsinger in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash last year. “I was just throwing (the curveball) for strikes and locating it on either side of the plate. It also generates a lot of ground balls. That last inning I probably felt my best.” Bolsinger allowed a leadoff single to 1B Yangervis Solarte before retiring the next 23 batters. He faced the minimum 24 batters after inducing 3B Cory Spangenberg to ground into a double play after Solarte’s base hit.

CF Joc Pederson drove a 1-2 pitch by RHP Ian Kennedy into the bleachers in right-center field to lead off the first inning for the Dodgers on Saturday night. Pederson has a team-high 12 home runs this season. He also belted the go-ahead homer in Friday’s 2-1 win over the Padres. Pederson has three leadoff home runs this season, tying Brooklyn’s Johnny Fredrick (1929) for the most in a season by a rookie.

SS Jimmy Rollins stole two bases Saturday night. He has 458 career thefts, tying him with Jose Reyes for third most among active players.