C Austin Barnes made his major league debut Sunday, one day after being recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Barnes took a called third strike in his first at-bat in the third inning against San Diego Padres RHP James Shields. But in the eighth, Barnes singled to left-center field against RHP Dale Thayer for his first major league hit. Barnes, who finished 1-for-3, hit safely in his final eight games at Oklahoma City before being recalled. He left the Pacific Coast League team with a .290 average, three home runs, 13 RBIs and a .390 on-base percentage after 29 games.

3B Alex Guerrero hit his seventh home run of the season, a two-run drive into the left-field stands in the seventh inning of Sunday’s 11-3 loss to the San Diego Padres. With runners in scoring position this season, Guerrero is batting .381 (8-for-21) with a home run and nine RBIs. Guerrero finished 1-for-4 and struck out twice. The Cuban also made his eighth start of the season at third base, compared to 11 in the outfield.

LF Enrique Hernandez made his first start at the position for the Dodgers on Sunday. Hernandez threw out San Diego Padres LF Abraham Almonte at the plate in the eighth inning, when Almonte tried to score from second base on 2B Cory Spangenberg’s single. In 12 games in the field this year, Hernandez has played once at second base, four games at shortstop and seven in the outfield. Second base is Hernandez’s natural position.

RHP Carlos Frias experienced his shortest and worst outing as a starter this season. In four-plus innings, Frias gave up 10 runs on 12 hits -- including two home runs -- while throwing 69 pitches. The right-hander tied the team record for most runs allowed by a starter, which he shares with Brad Penny, Tom Candiotti, Chan Ho Park, Carlos Perez and Odalis Perez.

SS Jimmy Rollins went 2-for-4 and scored a run to raise his average to .201, his highest since April 22. Since May 12, Rollins has reached base in nine of 12 games. During that span, he is batting .295 (13-for-44) with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs.