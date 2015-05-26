C Yasmani Grandal (concussion) is scheduled to start a minor-league injury-rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City May 26. The plan is for him to DH three games while doing catching drills but not catching in the games. Grandal is on track to be activated from the seven-day concussion DL on May 30.

RHP Brandon Beachy is scheduled to throw live batting practice for a third time on May 27 then report to the Dodgers’ extended spring training camp in Arizona where he will pitch in simulated-game situations.

INF Alex Guerrero remains a popular hitter among Dodgers fans and some members of the media. Many of the latter have wondered for weeks why Guerrero hasn’t received playing time despite hitting .309 with eight home runs, including a pinch-hit one Monday night against the Braves, and 20 RBIs in 81 at-bats. The answer has always been the same with manager Don Mattingly, who says Guerrero will get plenty of opportunities as the season goes on.

RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) is expected to move his rehab to the extended spring camp in Arizona the last week in May.

3B Juan Uribe will remain a reserve until further notice, manager Don Mattingly said. Mattingly has started Justin Turner for the most part and penciled in INF Alex Guerrero ahead of Uribe for the past few weeks since both have provided more offensive punch than the 36-year-old Uribe. “I‘m trying to throw the best lineup out there,” Mattingly said. “I do think that if it continues on, there’s going to be a point where Juan is going to be a valuable part. I just don’t know when that’s going to happen. But right now, those (Turner and Guerrero) have been swinging the bat pretty well and playing solid for us.” The always-jovial Uribe, though, drew a walk as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning. Uribe is batting .247 with one home run and six RBIs (81 at-bats), while Turner is hitting .289 with five homers and 17 RBIs (83 at-bats). Guerrero, who homered Monday night, is hitting .309 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs (81 at-bats).

OF Andre Ethier says hitting is contagious. So is the lack of it. When the outfielder and the Dodgers stumbled through an outage offensively recently, each of their hitters tried to be the one to turn on the juice. “Really, we talked about it before the game. I think part of this offensive struggle was guys reaching a little too far, overextending themselves and trying to do too much for that one at-bat,” Ethier said. “Tie game, you want to go up there and get on-base, and not be overly aggressive and get something over the middle of the plate to swing at. That’s what I did. Put a good swing on it and it happened to jump out.” Ethier hit the go-ahead home run in the eighth, and PH Alex Guerrero and SS Jimmy Rollins also followed with long balls in the inning, rallying the Dodgers to a 6-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves Monday.

LHP Brett Anderson continues to be a reliable starter so far. He gave up two runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks (one intentional) in seven innings Monday. Anderson also threw a wild pitch. Anderson’s back tightened a few innings before he exited, but he didn’t believe it was serious. Anderson has posted a 2.13 ERA in five starts in May.