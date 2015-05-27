C Yasmani Grandal (concussion) went 1-for-2 with a single, three walks and three runs scored as the DH for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He is scheduled to DH on Wednesday and Thursday then be activated from the seven-day concussion DL on Saturday.

OF Yasiel Puig (hamstring) is heading to the Dodgers’ training complex in Arizona later this week to participate in simulated-game situations. He has been doing “more and more baseball-wise,” according to Dodgers manager Don Mattingly but still feels “some level of tightness” when he tries running.

1B Adrian Gonzalez homered and topped 1,000 career RBIs, with a two-run shot off Braves RHP Julio Teheran. Gonzalez, who went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, smacked a 0-1 pitch from Teheran into the seats in left to become the 12th active player to reach the RBI milestone. His teammates forced him to the dugout steps to acknowledge the curtain call from the fans. “That was great. The fans here are always great, always supportive and always give a lot of energy,” said Gonzalez, who earned his 10th home run of the season. “It was pretty cool.” Gonzalez, though, expressed some sadness with the impending trade of popular teammate and 3B Juan Uribe to the Atlanta Braves. “He’s been great,” said Gonzalez, who joked about how he’ll have to deaal with not being able to charge room service meals to Uribe’s hotel room anymore when the team is on road trips. “Everybody loves him, and he’ll definitely be missed in the clubhouse for sure.”

3B Juan Uribe is expected to be dealt by the club in a multi-player trade with the Atlanta Braves by Wednesday morning. The deal, which would include Braves INF Alberto Callaspo, is apparently awaiting approval by the commissioner’s office. Neither played in Tuesday’s contest, and Callaspo was scratched less than 15 minutes before the first pitch. Uribe lined up with the Dodgers for the national anthem then headed down the dugout ramp and never returned. The 36-year-old veteran said Dodger manager Don Mattingly told him a deal was imminent. “I think maybe tonight or tomorrow,” said Uribe, as he headed to his car after the game. Asked what he would miss about the Dodgers, Uribe broke down in tears.

2B Howie Kendrick went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and two runs for his team-leading 17th multi-hit game of the season. Kendrick is batting .343 with 10 doubles, a triple, three homers and 15 RBIs in 27 home games this year.

LHP Clayton Kershaw exhibited the ace that captured the Cy Young and National League MVP on Tuesday against the Braves, striking out 10 in an 8-0 rout. Kershaw (3-3), who didn’t walk a batter, blanked the Braves on four hits in seven innings. The reigning National League MVP retired the first 12 hitters he faced before right fielder Nick Markakis led off the fifth with a single. Kershaw also drove in a run. Kershaw had struggled in several of his outings early on, but said he wasn’t concerned with criticism of his performances. ”I‘m just trying to win, trying to pitch,“ Kershaw said. ”People are going to have opinions, I guess. That’s great. I guess people have high expectations for me, too, which is great. But at the end of the day, I just care what my coaches and teammates think. “There’s stuff wrong, giving up runs,” Kershaw added. “But I think it’s not what’s wrong, it’s just minor tweaks here and there.”

C A.J. Ellis even got on the RBI train against the Braves. Ellis had an RBI double in the win for only his second RBI of the season. Ellis is hitting .133 in 45 at-bats.