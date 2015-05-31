OF Chris Heisey was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room for Grandal on the roster. Heisey was with the club for three days during his latest stint and got into Friday night’s game as part of a double-switch in the seventh inning, fanning in his eighth inning at-bat. Heisey is 1-for-9 in five games with Los Angeles, drawing five walks.

C Yasmani Grandal (concussion) was activated off the 7-day concussion DL Saturday and went1-for-3 with a three-run homer. Grandal has been hot during May, hitting .396 with four homers and 18 RBIs and posting an OPS of 1.152. He entered Saturday night ranked first among MLB catchers in on-base percentage (.402), 2nd in slugging percentage (.471) and 4th in batting average (.294).

OF Joc Pederson reached base safely for the 11th straight game with a one-out single in the seventh, his only hit in five at-bats. Pederson is hitting only .256 and is striking out way too much (58 times in 160 at-bats), but walks every five at-bats (32) and also offers a lot of power with 12 homers, making him a leadoff man opponents must fear.

RHP Carlos Frias bounced back from allowing 10 runs to San Diego, picking up the win Saturday night with seven well-crafted innings of baseball. Frias gave up only five hits and an unearned run with two walks and three strikeouts. He credited catcher Yasmani Grandal for his pitch-calling and also said his sinker was the key pitch. Frias got 12 outs on grounders.

LHP Brett Anderson will make his first career start against St. Louis in Sunday’s series finale. Anderson is coming off a no-decision in Monday’s 6-3 win over Atlanta, working seven solid innings and scattering seven hits. In his longest start of the season, Anderson gave up just two runs, walking two and striking out three. He’s 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA in five May starts.