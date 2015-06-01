RHP Yimi Garcia gave up an RBI single to Peralta in the eighth, marking the third inherited runner he’s allowed to score out of six. While Garcia can’t really shoulder the blame for a bloop hit, the result really hurt the Dodgers, as it gave St. Louis a two-run lead and changed how the ninth inning was played.

3B Justin Turner entered the game as part of a double-switch in the eighth inning and earned a rare post-game ejection. After arguing a game-ending called third strike, Turner was ejected by plate umpire Marty Foster, making him the third Dodger to get heaved over the weekend. It was the first career ejection for Turner.

RHP Matt West was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City, replacing injured LHP Paco Rodriguez on the roster. The 26-year-old was acquired by the Dodgers from the Toronto Blue Jays on May 4.

LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Sunday. He is scheduled to return to Los Angeles to undergo an examination of his elbow. “Probably for the past three or four outings, Paco hasn’t felt quite right,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

CF Joc Pederson accounted for Los Angeles’ only meaningful offense, launching a 429-foot homer in the top of the eighth to prevent the team’s fifth shutout in their last six road games. Pederson leads all MLB rookies with 13 homers, belting nine in May, eight of which were solo shots. Twelve of his 13 homers have been solo blasts.

LHP Clayton Kershaw takes the ball Monday night when Los Angeles opens a four-game, three-day series in Colorado. Kershaw is coming off an 8-0 win Tuesday night over Atlanta, fanning 10 over seven innings and allowing only four hits. In his career against the Rockies, Kershaw is 15-5, 3.29 over 29 starts. He’s 7-0 in his last eight starts against Colorado, dating back to Sept. 2, 2013.

LHP Brett Anderson ended up giving the Dodgers a quality start Sunday, although he took a 3-1 loss to St. Louis. After allowing a two-run homer to Jhonny Peralta in the first, Anderson kept the Cardinals scoreless over his last 5 2/3 innings. Anderson permitted five hits and two runs in six frames with three walks and five strikeouts, four of which were looking. He also picked two runners off first.