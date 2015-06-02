RHP Matt West was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday. The Dodgers recalled West on Sunday when they placed LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) on the 15-day disabled list. West did not appear in the Dodgers’ game Sunday. The Dodgers purchased West’s contract from the Blue Jays on May 4.

RF Yasiel Puig, out since April 26 with a left oblique strain, might begin a rehab assignment this week.

LHP Ian Thomas will be added to the roster as the 26th man for Tuesday’s doubleheader at Colorado. Thomas was acquired by the Dodgers in a trade with the Braves last week. In 10 minor league relief appearances this year, he is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA. He pitched in five games for Atlanta earlier this season, posting a 3.38 ERA and no decisions.

CF Joc Pederson hit nine home runs in May, tying James Loney (September 2007) for the most homers by a Dodger rookie in a calendar month. According to STATS LLC, Pederson is just the seventh player in major league history and third National Leaguer with 13 or more home runs by the end of May in his rookie season. The others are Mark McGwire, 19 homers with the A’s in 1987; Albert Pujols, 16 with the Cardinals in 2001; Wally Joyner, 16 with the Angels in 1986; Jose Abreu, 15 with the White Sox in 2014; Jose Canseco, 15 with the A’s in 1986; and Orlando Cepeda, 13 with the Giants in 1958. Pederson hit his 14th homer of the season Monday.

OF Carl Crawford, out since April 28 due to a right oblique strain, was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Monday. He is eligible be activated June 27, but that likely won’t happen. Manager Don Mattingly said, “He’s getting better, but he hasn’t started swinging or doing any baseball (activities). It’s been over a month.”

1B Adrian Gonzalez went 4-for-4 with a walk. It was his second four-hit game this season and the first time this year he has reached base five times in a game. Against the Rockies this year, Gonzalez is 15-for-34 (.441) with nine doubles and 12 RBIs. In three games at Coors Field this season, Gonzalez is 8-for-11 (.727) with five doubles and five RBIs.

LHP David Huff had his contract purchased from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, and he began his second stint of the season with the Dodgers. Huff relieved LHP Clayton Kershaw in the eighth and gave up four hits and two runs in his lone inning. Huff made a spot start April 14 against the Mariners and allowed seven hits and four runs in four innings with one walk and two strikeouts in a game the Dodgers won 6-5. Huff was 2-0 with a 2.35 ERA in six games, two starts, for Oklahoma City.