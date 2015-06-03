LHP Daniel Coulombe was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday to give the Dodgers an extra bullpen arm. He allowed one run in one inning during his lone appearance for the Dodgers earlier this season. Coulombe, 25, had no decisions, one save and a 1.15 ERA in 13 relief appearances for Oklahoma City.

C Austin Barnes was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room on the 25-man roster for LHP Daniel Coulombe. Barnes caught the first game Tuesday and went 0-for-2 with a walk and one run scored. Barnes began the season at Oklahoma City before the Dodgers recalled him May 23. In five games with Los Angeles, Barnes went 1-for-5.

OF Chris Heisey was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City when the Dodgers placed OF Scott Van Slyke on the disabled list. Heisey started both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader and went a combined 2-for-8, leaving him with a .176 average in the majors this year.

OF Scott Van Slyke (back inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sunday. He has been limited for about a week after getting injured sliding. Manager Don Mattingly said, “The back issues he was having last week we thought were taken care of and gone. But the game in St. Louis he played (Saturday), the third at-bat wasn’t good. (He has) mid-back inflammation on the left side. He’s been able to play defense. He’s been able to throw. He’s able to run. He actually took (batting practice) that day and looked OK, but there’s a little spot (in his back) where he can’t get extension.” Mattingly said rest appears to be the remedy for Van Slyke, who has undergone tests including an MRI that didn’t reveal anything structurally wrong.

LHP Josh Ravin, 27, was added to the roster after the first game when the Dodgers selected his contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Ravin struck out Colorado 2B DJ LeMahieu, the only batter he faced, to end the eighth and wound up the winning pitcher in his major league debut when the Dodgers beat the Rockies 9-8 on Alex Guerrero’s grand slam in the ninth. “I‘m trying to make sense of everything,” said Ravin, who went 2-0 with four saves and a 2.25 ERA in 14 games with Oklahoma City. “It’s been a long time building up, so it’s a pretty cool feeling. I didn’t sleep much last night. It’s still setting in.”

LF Alex Guerrero hit a two-out, ninth-inning grand slam to erase a three-run deficit and lift Los Angeles to a 9-8 win over Colorado on Tuesday in the second game of a doubleheader. It was Guerrero’s 10th homer of the season, his fourth in his past eight games.

LHP Ian Thomas was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to be the 26th man on the roster for Tuesday’s doubleheader and ended up taking the loss in his Dodgers debut during the afternoon game. He gave up five hits and four runs in three innings. The Dodgers acquired Thomas from Atlanta last week as part of the six-player trade that sent INF Juan Uribe to the Braves. Thomas was 1-2 with a 3.94 ERA in 21 career appearances in the majors with the Braves in 2014-15, including 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA in five relief appearances this year. In 10 minor league relief appearances this year with Oklahoma City and the Braves’ Triple-A Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi affiliates, Thomas was a combined 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA, two walks and 23 strikeouts in 18 innings and a .200 opponents’ batting average.

CF Joc Pederson went 3-for-8 in Tuesday’s doubleheader. He hit a homer and drove in two runs as the Dodgers lost the first game 6-3, and he tripled and homered while driving in two runs in Los Angeles’ 9-8 win in the second game. Pederson has homered in four consecutive games, the second time this season he has done that.

RHP Zack Greinke allowed a season-high five earned runs and a season-high 10 hits in six innings in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Colorado. He allowed one run in each of his previous five starts, but Tuesday he gave up more than one run for the third time in 11 starts this season and the first time since April 29 against the Giants, when he yielded three runs. Greinke also gave up three runs to the Rockies on April 18 at Dodger Stadium.

LHP David Huff was designated for assignment after the first game to make room on the 25- and 40-man rosters for RHP Josh Ravin. The Dodgers selected Huff’s contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday. He pitched one inning that night and gave up four hits and two runs in Los Angeles’ 11-4 win over Colorado. In the first game Tuesday, Huff pitched a scoreless eighth in the Dodgers’ 6-3 loss to the Rockies.