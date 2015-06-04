RHP Kenley Jansen wasn’t called upon in a save situation in the ninth inning Wednesday, and it was unclear why. Four Dodgers relievers wound up allowing three runs in the ninth, allowing the Rockies to rally for a 7-6 win. Jansen saved Tuesday night’s game while throwing 16 pitches in a scoreless ninth. He had not pitched in seven days before Tuesday. “He just wasn’t available tonight,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday. “I‘m not talking. I don’t know who wants to talk about it, but I‘m not the one talking about it.” Jansen declined to comment after the game.

RF Yasiel Puig (left hamstring strain) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with high Class A Rancho Cucamonga at Lancaster. Manager Don Mattingly said Puig has been running well without needing additional rest at the Dodgers’ complex in Glendale, Ariz. “He’s doing outfield drills and more running than in a game,” Mattingly said. This will be Puig’s second attempt at a rehab assignment. The first one lasted two games and ended May 8 when Puig reinjured his hamstring running out a ground ball. Puig, who has played 11 games for the Dodgers this season and has two homers and four RBIs, hurt his hamstring April 13 and tried to play through it before being placed on the disabled list April 26.

OF Alex Guerrero, whose grand slam on a 1-2 pitch with two outs in the ninth gave Los Angeles a 9-8 win Tuesday night over the Rockies, hit the first grand slam in franchise history when the Dodgers were trailing by exactly three runs in the ninth inning or later, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The last major-leaguer to hit a ninth-inning grand slam with his team down three runs with two strikes was Baltimore’s Chris Hoiles on May 17, 1996, against Seattle. Elias’ research determined that Guerrero hit the sixth go-ahead grand slam by a Dodger with two outs in the ninth inning or later since the club moved to Los Angeles in 1958 and the first since Nomar Garciaparra on Sept. 24, 2006.

LHP Ian Thomas, recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to be the 26th man on the roster for Tuesday’s doubleheader, was optioned back to the minors Wednesday. He ended up taking the loss in his Dodgers debut during the Tuesday afternoon game. He gave up five hits and four runs in three innings.

RHP Mike Bolsinger gave up six hits and four runs in five innings Wednesday at Colorado. He allowed four runs total in his five previous starts. He failed to pitch into the sixth inning for the first time this season. Bolsinger, who is 3-1, saw his ERA rise from 1.15 to 1.98.

CF Joc Pederson homered in a fifth consecutive game Wednesday, the longest streak by a rookie in franchise history.

1B Adrian Gonzalez’s double in the ninth inning was his 20th of the season, and 10 have come against the Rockies. The Rockies and Dodgers don’t play again until Sept. 16 in Los Angeles. In 12 games against Colorado this season, Gonzalez, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI on Wednesday, is 18-for-46 (.391) with 10 doubles, one homer and 15 RBIs. He leads all active players with 160 hits and 117 RBIs against the Rockies and is tied for second with Adrian Beltre with 26 home runs, trailing only Matt Kemp (30).