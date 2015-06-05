OF Yasiel Puig began a rehab stint at Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday night. Puig went 2-for-4 with a double and run at Lancaster. Puig played right field for seven innings. It was his first action since he re-aggravated a hamstring injury on May 8.

CF Joc Pederson, who went 1-for-4 with a double, had his streak of home runs in five consecutive games end. However, Pederson’s feat is a club record for a rookie and ties a franchise high. Matt Kemp (2010), Shawn Green (2001) and Roy Campanella (1950) are the other Dodgers go deep in five straight. The last player in the majors to homer in six consecutive games was Baltimore’s Chris Davis from Sept. 26-Oct. 2, 2012. Pederson became the first rookie in the majors to hit homers in five consecutive games since Baltimore’s Caleb Joseph did so Aug. 2-9, 2014.

RHP Carlos Frias allowed five runs (three earned) on 10 hits with three strikeouts and three walks (one intentionally) in 6 2/3 innings for the Dodgers in Thursday’s 7-1 setback to the Cardinals. Frias (4-3) gave up a run on five hits in Saturday’s win over the Cardinals. “He probably showed a lot of heart hanging in there. He could have let that thing get away,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “He continued to battle.”

1B Adrian Gonzalez remains one of the Dodgers and Major League Baseball’s most consistent hitters, going 2-for-4 with a double in Thursday’s loss. Gonzalez, who is hitting .337, leads the majors with 21 doubles this season.

2B Howie Kendrick didn’t play because of a sore knee. He was injured sliding into third during Wednesday’s loss to the Rockies. Enrique Hernandez started in his place.