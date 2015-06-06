LHP Daniel Coulombe was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Coulombe pitched 2 1/3 innings in Thursday’s loss to St. Louis. Coulombe has allowed three runs in 3 1/3 innings in two games over three stints with the Dodgers this year.

OF Scott Schebler was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Schebler, 24, made his major league debut in left field and went 1-for-3, earning his first big-league hit. Schebler has a .274 career batting average with 80 home runs and 305 RBIs in 521 games in six minor league seasons. With Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, he played all three OF positions and batted .216 with six homers and 15 RBI in 49 games.

RHP Pedro Baez threw off the mound Friday for the first time since going on the 15-day disabled list May 14 with a right pectoral strain. The session went well and Baez emerged from it pain-free, manager Don Mattingly said.

2B Howie Kendrick sat out his second straight game with a sore knee. Kendrick hurt himself sliding into third base in Wednesday’s loss to the Colorado Rockies. Although he missed Thursday’s contest against the St. Louis Cardinals, Kendrick said he felt better Friday after receiving ice treatment for the past day. Kendrick, though, wasn’t sure when he would return to the lineup. “For right now, I‘m just trying to get it better,” said Kendrick. “The less I do right now, the better.” Manager Don Mattingly said the club would take a cautious approach with Kendrick. Kendrick is batting .285. with five home runs and 23 RBIs in 200 at-bats.

LHP Brett Anderson (2-4) had another solid outing against the Cardinals, but suffered defeat again. Anderson allowed two runs on four hits in 7 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and three walks. Anderson was the losing pitcher in the matchup Sunday, when he also gave up two runs. ”He pitched really (well),“ Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. ”It’s unfortunate that he ends up with (a loss).