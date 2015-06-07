OF Scott Schebler was optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday after a one-day stay with the Dodgers. Schebler, 24, made his major league debut in left field Friday and went 1-for-3.

RHP Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his sixth save of the season. He pitched for the first time since a bout with high blood pressure kept him out of a game in Colorado earlier this week.

RF Yasiel Puig returned from the disabled list as if he hadn’t missed much, driving in a run in Saturday’s win over St. Louis. Puig, who played for the first time since April 24, went 1-for-3 with an RBI double. It was Puig’s first regular-season run batted in against the Cardinals. He missed 38 games with a strained left hamstring before being activated Saturday.

2B Howie Kendrick didn’t play for the third straight game because of a sore knee. He is day-to-day. Enrique Hernandez, started again in his place and went 2-for-3.

LHP Clayton Kershaw delivered one of his most impressive performances this season Saturday night against the Cardinals. Kershaw allowed one hit and struck out 11 in eight shutout innings in a 2-0 Los Angeles victory. It was the first time Kershaw faced the Cardinals since last season’s devastating 3-2 loss that eliminated the Dodgers from the playoffs. “This was maybe the best slider-curveball combination I’ve had in a while,” said Kershaw, who has compiled a 0.82 ERA in winning his three consecutive starts. “I still walked two guys, so that can’t happen, obviously. One game sometimes the curveball’s better than the other, one day the slider’s better than the other. Today I felt like I could use both.”

LHP David Huff, designated for assignment by the Dodgers in the middle of Tuesday’s doubleheader, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City. He was called up Monday and pitched one inning that night, giving up four hits and two runs in Los Angeles’ 11-4 win over Colorado. In the first game Tuesday, Huff pitched a scoreless eighth in the Dodgers’ 6-3 loss to the Rockies.