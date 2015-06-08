3B Justin Turner drove in both run during the Dodgers’ 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night. Turner lined a double into left-center field to bring RF Yasiel Puig home in the first inning, then lined a single to left to score P Zack Greinke. Turner, who finished 2-for-4, has now hit in 13 of his past 16 games.

RF Yasiel Puig went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a strikeout in his second game since returning from the disabled list. Puig singled and scored in the first inning before adding another single in the third. The Cuban outfielder, who missed 38 games because of an injured left hamstring, is 3-for-7 with a double, an RBI, two runs and three strikeouts since returning Saturday night.

RHP Mike Bolsinger hopes to return to his early dominance Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. After permitting just two earned runs, six walks and 14 hits in his first four starts, Bolsinger has surrendered six runs, six walks and 13 hits in his past two appearances covering 11 innings. The right-hander experienced his worst outing of the season Wednesday night against the Colorado Rockies, when he allowed a season-worst four runs on six hits -- including one home run -- tied a season high with three walks and added three strikeouts in his five innings. Bolsinger did not receive the loss in the Dodgers’ 7-6 defeat.

RHP Zack Greinke had one of his best outings of the season despite not getting a decision Sunday night. Greinke amassed eight strikeouts, one less than his season high, while conceding just one walk, one run and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. At the plate, Greinke went 2-for-2 and scored a run. The right-hander compiled 11 quality starts in 12 appearances this season, and has conceded no more than one run in six of his last seven starts since May 5.

RHP Brandon League made his first appearance of the season in a rehabilitation start Sunday for Class A Rancho Cucamonga. League allowed an unearned run on one hit in the first inning against Single-A Lancaster and took the loss in a 17-2 defeat. The reliever has been on the 60-day disabled list since April 26 because of an impingement in his right shoulder.

2B Howie Kendrick made his first appearance since Wednesday night, when he sprained in right knee in Denver against the Colorado Rockies. Kendrick entered Sunday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals as part of a double switch when RHP Zack Greinke was relieved. Kendrick struck out in his only plate appearance.

LF Andre Ethier was involved in two pivotal defensive plays Sunday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. With the Dodgers holding a 2-1 lead, Either was thrown out at the plate to end the sixth inning while trying to score on SS Jimmy Rollins’ single. Then in the eighth, Ethier lunged into the stand behind the left-field line to catch RF Jason Heyward’s fly with the webbing of his glove. At the plate, Ethier struck out three times and walked once. The 10-year veteran has struck out six times while going 0-for-7 in his past two games.