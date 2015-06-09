RHP Walker Buehler was taken by the Dodgers with the 24th pick in Monday’s draft. Buehler is 4-2 with a 2.97 ERA, 81 strikeouts and 25 walks in 78 2/3 innings this season.

RHP Kyle Funkhouser was selected with the 35th selection in Monday’s MLB draft. That pick comes as compensation from the Boston Red Sox signing former Dodger shortstop Hanley Ramirez.

3B Justin Turner left the game in the fourth inning with a left knee contusion.

RF Yasiel Puig got the day off. Manager Don Mattingly said he didn’t want to push Puig, who returned Saturday after missing 39 games with a strained left hamstring. Puig went 2-for-4 in Sunday’s 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. He is batting .300 with two home runs and five RBIs in 13 games.

RHP Mike Bolsinger (4-1), who the Dodgers obtained from the Diamondbacks during the offseason for cash, struck out eight, walked two and allowed two runs on three hits in seven innings as the Dodgers (33-25) defeated Arizona for the 11th time in the past 13 meetings, including the last five, at Dodger Stadium. “I remember from last year from playing with them that all their guys swung on first pitch,” said Bolsinger, who tied a career high in strikeouts. “So, it was good to have that control going on pitches.” Bolsinger, who took a line drive by off his left leg by right fielder Yasmany Tomas in the second inning, but continued, said he didn’t have any extra drive facing his former mates. “I didn’t really think about it,” said Bolsinger, who was the best man at Arizona right-hand pitcher Chase Anderson’s wedding two years ago. “Before the game, I went over to say hi to a bunch of the guys. It’s all fun.”

2B Howie Kendrick returned with a bang after missing four straight starts with a sore knee. Kendrick went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs. Kendrick has reached base in all seven games against Arizona this season.

OF Andre Ethier, who got the starting nod in RF because manager Don Mattingly wanted to rest Yasiel Puig, went 2-for-4 and drove in a season-high four RBIs. Ethier blasted a three-run home run in the fifth inning for his eighth of the season. It’s his 153rd career home run, pulling him within one of the Los Angeles Dodgers record of Willie Davis for ninth overall.