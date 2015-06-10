LHP Adam Liberatore (2-1) struck out the only batter he faced after relieving RHP Carlos Frias in the seventh. Liberatore had allowed runs in his last three appearances before stiffing the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.

3B Justin Turner received treatment for his sore left knee, but did not play. Turner fouled a ball off of his knee in Monday’s game. He left the contest in the fourth inning. The Dodgers list him as day-to-day. Alberto Callaspo started at third base Tuesday.

CF Joc Pederson got the day off since manager Don Mattingly believed he was “worn down.” Pederson went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Monday night’s 9-3 romp over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

RHP Carlos Frias, who defeated the Diamondbacks the last time he faced them on May 1, allowed a run on eight hits with three strikeouts and a walk in 6 2/3 innings. He also threw two wild pitches, one of which led to a run, but did not figure into the decision. “I think he did a really good job today,” Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal said of Frias. “I‘m really pleased with what he did. He was throwing his change-up. He threw it a lot more. We used on a lot of lefties. It seemed like the lefties were looking for the fastball down away. We just started throwing backdoor sliders and change-ups. It seemed like the longer he went on, the more comfortable he got.”

SS Jimmy Rollins hit a three-run homer in Monday’s win, but the 36-year-old has struggled for much of the season. Rollins, who didn’t start Tuesday, but came on as a pinch-hitter late in the contest, is batting .207 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs. Despite his struggles, manager Don Mattingly isn’t worried. “He’s going to find his level, and on the other side of that he’s been solid (defensively),” Mattingly said. “You don’t see any changes in his attitude, his defense has been good, all the leadership stuff is right where it should be. He’s not letting the past affect his attitude or emotions on a daily basis at all.”

2B Howie Kendrick couldn’t tell you why he’s had so much success against the Arizona Diamondbacks. “Just trying to work the counts and having some luck here and there and putting in the work and trying to get on base to help win games. I can’t tell you I‘m doing anything different that I would any other series. I just happen to get on base against them.” Kendrick homered and drove in the go-ahead runs, guiding the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-1 decision over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Kendrick went 2-for-4 with all three RBIs as the Dodgers (34-25) beat the Diamondbacks for the sixth consecutive time and the 12th in 14 games. Kendrick has reached base in all eight of the meetings with Arizona this season. He went 3-for-4 with a run driven in Monday’s 9-3 rout of the Diamondbacks. However, Tuesday’s win was sweeter since he delivered with a clutch at-bat.