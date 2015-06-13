3B Hector Olivera, the 30-year-old Cuban who signed a six-year, $62.5 million contract with the Dodgers earlier this year, was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday after only six games at Double-A Tulsa. Olivera was 7-for-22 (.318) at Tulsa with one homer and six RBIs. He started four games at third and two at second.

SS Ronald Torreyes was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations, both teams announced Friday. The 22-year-old shortstop has yet to make his major league debut and has hit .175 (21-for-120) with zero home runs and 14 RBIs in 35 minor league games this year.

RF Yaisel Puig was 1-for-4 Friday night and is 10-for-19 in five games since coming off the disabled list. He has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games since April 10, going 21-for-50 (.420).

1B Adrian Gonzalez, a former Padre, is hitting .432 (16-for-37) with three doubles, six homers and 11 RBIs in 10 games against the Padres this season. He has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games against the Padres, batting .391 (25-for-64) with eight home runs and 14 RBIs.

LHP Clayton Kershaw had worked 17 straight scoreless innings when Padres SS Clint Barmes homered with one out in the seventh Friday night. He has a 0.96 earned run average (three earned runs in 28 2/3 innings) in his last four starts.