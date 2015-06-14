C Yasmani Grandal hit his seventh homer of the season Saturday night. The former Padre is 5-for-13 at Petco Park this season and is hitting .338 (24-for-71) in 21 road games this season with five double, five homers and 15 RBIs.

OF Scott Van Slyke, out since May 31 with left mid-back inflammation, could rejoin the major league club after three more days of a rehab assignment with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

3B Justin Turner was 1-for-2 with a walk Saturday night. He is 7-for-15 during a five-game hitting streak. He has a .364 average (36-for-99) in his career against the Padres.

RF Yasiel Puig has hit in all six games he’s played since his return from the disabled list, going 12-for-22 (.545). He has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games since April 10, going 23-for-53 (.434).

RHP Zack Greinke suffered his first career loss against the Padres Saturday night. He has a 5-1 career record against the Padres with a 1.62 earned run average. He is 1-1 with a 1.28 ERA in four starts against the Padres this season. He is 3-1 on the road this season with a 1.79 ERA in five starts.

RHP Joel Peralta, out since April 26 with right shoulder soreness, is advancing his rehab assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City Monday.