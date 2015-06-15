RHP Juan Nicasio returned to action Sunday, four days after he exited a game with a cracked right middle fingernail. He threw one scoreless inning in the series finale at San Diego.

INF Darwin Barney, who was playing for Oklahoma City, was outrighted to the Triple-A club on Sunday. Barney was hitless in four at-bats with the Dodgers earlier this season. He is batting .214/.273/.259 with no homers and six RBIs in 32 games for Oklahoma City.

RF Yasiel Puig was 1-for-4 Sunday and has hit in all seven games since coming off the disabled list. He is 13-for-27 (.481) during the streak and has hit .414 (24-for-58) while hitting safely in 14 of the last 15 games he’s played since April 10.

RHP Mike Bolsinger allowed two runs on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings against the Padres on Sunday. The first time he faced the Padres this season, the curve ball specialist allowed only one hit over eight shutout innings. He is 1-1 against the Padres in his career with a 1.ERA over 18 2/3 innings with 21 strikeouts against five walks.

1B Adrian Gonzalez drove in both the game-tying and game-winning runs against the Padres on Sunday afternoon. That is nothing new. Gonzalez is hitting .391 against his former team -- as well as hometown team -- this season with four doubles, six homers and 14 RBIs in 12 games (46 at-bats). He has hit safely in 15 of his last 18 games against the Padres since last Aug. 29, hitting .370 (27-for-73) with five doubles, eight homers and 17 RBIs. He has a career .328 average against the Padres with 13 doubles, 14 homers, 47 RBIs and 31 runs scored in 229 at-bats.

LF Andre Ethier’s ninth homer of the season Sunday tied him with Willie Dave for ninth on the Dodgers all-time list with 155 homers. Twenty-three of those homers have come against the Padres. Ethier is hitting .375 (12-for-32) this season and is hitting .476 (10-for-21) with a double, a triple and two home at Petco Park over seven games since last Aug. 31.