C Yasmani Grandal provided the only offense for the Dodgers with his eighth homer of the season in Monday’s loss. The Dodgers have scored just six runs in the last three games but Grandal isn’t too concerned about it. “Every time we hit a ball hard, it seems to be at somebody,” he said. “We can’t get anything going. I don’t think (we’re starting to press).”

1B Justin Turner’s hitting streak came to an end Sunday when he was 0-for-1 in a pinch-hitting role. He picked things back up Monday, though, as he doubled in the second inning and then singled in the fifth. In the last seven games Turner is 9-for-20 with two doubles and four RBIs. He has also hit safely in the last 15 games he started with a .386 average in that span.

LHP Paco Rodriguez began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Monday, throwing a scoreless inning. Rodriguez went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30 due to a left elbow strain.

RHP Pedro Baez, who has been out since May 14 with a strained right pectoral muscle, is slaed to throw live batting practice Tuesday in Arlington. He’ll then throw a bullpen in Los Angeles and if he has no issues he’ll begin a rehab assignment.

RHP Carlos Frias failed to go six innings for the first time in his last four starts. Frias exited after 5 1/3 innings but still has a 2.96 ERA in his stint with the Dodgers.

OF Carl Crawford continues to make progress from his strained right oblique. Manager Don Mattingly said Crawford is starting to swing the bat. He’s not eligible to come off the 60-day disabled list until the end of the month and Mattingly said he’ll need a number of rehab games first.