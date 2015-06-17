RHP Brandon Beachy made his first rehab start since his second Tommy John surgery in March 2014, pitching Tuesday night for Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Beachy, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since August 2013, didn’t allow a hit in 1 2/3 innings. He struck out one while walking one.

OF Scott Van Slyke, who has missed 16 games because of mild back inflammation, could be back in action Wednesday when the Dodgers begin a two-game home series against the Rangers. “As long as he doesn’t trip and break an ankle between now and (Wednesday), I think he’ll be activated,” manager Don Mattingly said. Van Slyke was hitting .264 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 34 games before getting hurt.

3B Justin Turner continued his offensive tear with his ninth-inning homer. He has hit safely in each of the past 16 games he started. He hit his fifth career game-tying or go-ahead homer in the ninth inning or later, but his first since 2012.

RHP Josh Ravin isn’t going to change his approach despite giving up the walk-off homer Tuesday to Robinson Chirinos. The Texas catcher was just the second right-handed hitter to get a hit off him since Ravin was recalled from the minors June 2. “I think it’s great that (Don Mattingly) trusts me in these situations, and I look forward to better outcomes,” Ravin said.

SS Jimmy Rollins, a career National Leaguer, batted ninth for the first time in the majors. “He’s hit seventh, he’s hit eighth, Jimmy’s struggled,” manager Don Mattingly said. “I felt like he was swinging the bat good a couple of weeks ago, but he’s kind of hit another skid. If a guy’s hitting .200, he’s probably not adapting that much.”

LHP Brett Anderson continued his career-long futility against the Rangers. Anderson is 1-4 lifetime against Texas over 11 games, seven of them starts. The only time Anderson beat the Rangers was as a rookie with Oakland on Sept. 24, 2009. Tuesday night he did pitch eight innings, something he hasn’t done against the Rangers since 2011 when he was still with the Athletics. He limited Texas to two runs in the Dodgers’ 3-2 defeat.