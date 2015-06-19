RHP Chris Hatcher was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday retroactive to June 15 due to a strained left oblique muscle. Hatcher last pitched Sunday in San Diego, where he struck out one in two-thirds of an inning. He has 19 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings this season.

OF Scott Van Slyke played his first game since May 30 on Wednesday night after being activated from the disabled list earlier in the day. Van Slyke started in left field, hit his third home run of the season and added a double in finishing 2-for-4. In the process, Van Slyke ended an 0-for-11 slump. He missed 16 games due to back inflammation.

RF Yasiel Puig batted in the leadoff position for the first time this season. He went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and a strikeout but twice failed to drive home runners in scoring position during a 5-3 loss to the Rangers. The Cuban regularly led off for the Dodgers in his first two seasons.

RHP Zack Greinke will face the Rangers for the first time in two years Thursday night. Greinke allowed four runs and six hits in 7 1/3 innings and did not factor in the decision when he last pitched against Texas on Sept. 30, 2013, for the Angels. He will enter Thursday night’s game as the major leagues’ leader with 12 quality starts. Greinke also ranks fifth among major league pitchers with a 1.95 ERA and 11th in opponents’ batting average, .214.

LHP Clayton Kershaw lost to an American League team for the first time in four years Wednesday night. Kershaw amassed 10 strikeouts and issued only one walk, but gave up four runs (three earned) and five hits in six innings as the Dodgers lost to the Rangers, 5-3. That defeat ended a streak of 30 successive home starts in which Kershaw allowed no more than three runs. The streak was the second longest in major league history after a stretch of 32 such starts compiled by Doc White of the Chicago White Sox in 1905 and 1906.