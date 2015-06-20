FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2015 / 2:37 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

3B Justin Turner was one of the few bright spots in the Dodgers 9-5 setback to the Giants. Turner went 3-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs. His solo homer in the eighth inning was his seventh of the season.

RHP Mike Bolsinger surrendered five runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. It was the most runs allowed by Bolsinger (4-2) this season. Bolsinger served up a grand slam to C Buster Posey in the third inning and they Giants never trailed again. “There’s a reason why he is one of the best hitters in the league,” Bolsinger said of Posey. “He’s definitely a tough out, always, in any situation.”

RHP Pedro Baez, who has missed 35 games with a right pectoral strain, performed in his first rehab game Friday night for Triple-A Oklahoma City. The hard-throwing tossed a scoreless inning with a strikeout.

RHP Brandon League, who hasn’t pitched this season with a right shoulder impingement, made his fifth rehab appearance Friday night for Triple-A Oklahoma City. League didn’t have a good outing, giving up a run and walking two in 2/3 of an inning. League is slated to pitch again Sunday.

RHP Joel Peralta worked for the second night in a row at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Peralta, has missed the past 51 games with right shoulder soreness, allowed a run on two hits in an inning.

