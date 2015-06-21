INF Justin Turner homered for the second straight game on Saturday against the Giants, following Pederson’s first-inning long ball with one of his own. It was the second time the Dodgers have gone back-to-back this season. Turner has eight home runs. In June, he is batting .368 with three homers, five doubles and 10 RBIs in 18 games.

RHP Matt West was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday. West, who was 0-1 with an 8.03 ERA in six games in relief with Oklahoma City, mopped up with two scoreless innings in Saturday’s loss to the Giants. To make room for West on the roster, RHP Josh Ravin was optioned to Oklahoma City.

CF Joc Pederson hit his 18th home run of the season, tying Mike Piazza for the most by a Dodgers rookie before the All-Star break. Pederson homered Saturday for the first time in 14 games.

RHP Carlos Frias dropped his third consecutive decision in Saturday’s loss to the Giants. Frias was tagged for six runs and five hits with two strikeouts and a walk. Frias (4-5), who has lost three decisions in a row, also hit two batters and served up homers to Brandon Belt and Justin Maxwell. It was the second start in a row that Frias dropped to San Francisco. He allowed a run and seven hits in six innings on May 19 in San Francisco.