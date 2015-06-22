C Yasmani Grandal accentuated his recent surge by hitting two home runs Sunday in the Dodgers’ 10-2 rout of the Giants. Grandal propelled a fastball into the right field stands in the third inning for his ninth homer of the year, then followed in the fourth with another solo drive, foiling Giants RF Justin Maxwell’s attempt to make a leaping, one-handed catch at the 360-foot sign. Grandal scored three times while going 3-for-5. Grandal has reached base in 11 of his past 12 games and has hit five home runs since June 8.

RHP Brandon Beachy made his second rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. He pitched two hitless innings, walked one and struck out three. Beachy, who underwent his second Tommy John operation in March 2014, said he expects to return before the All-Star break.

3B Justin Turner has hit home runs in three successive games after belting his ninth of the season Sunday night. Turner hit his two-run drive to center field in the fifth inning of the Dodgers’ 10-2 rout of the Giants. Turner leads the Dodgers with a .333 average (53-for-159) after going 2-for-3 with a walk and scoring twice. During June, Turner is batting .383 (23-for-60) with five doubles, four homers and 13 RBIs in 19 games.

LHP Paco Rodriguez allowed a double and a walk while striking out three during his lone inning in a rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday. Rodriguez has been out since May 30 due to a strained left elbow.

RHP Pedro Baez made his second rehabilitation appearance for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. In one scoreless inning of relief, he allowed one hit and struck out one. Baez has been on the disabled list since May 14 with a strained right pectoral muscle. Manager Don Mattingly said he did not know how many rehabilitation outings Baez would need before rejoining the Dodgers.

1B Adrian Gonzalez ended a 2-for-25 slump by going 3-for-4 with a home run Sunday in the Dodgers’ 10-2 rout of the Giants. Gonzalez’s homer, his 12th of the season, came in the fourth inning. That drive broke a streak of 17 games without a home run, tying Gonzalez’s longest drought of the season.

RHP Brandon League (posterior right shoulder inflammation) pitched one inning of relief in a rehabilitation assignment for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday. League allowed one unearned run on two hits while throwing 12 pitches.

SS Jimmy Rollins has hits in five of his past seven games after going 3-for-4 with a double and a run Sunday. During those seven games, Rollins is batting .333 (8-for-24).

LHP Brett Anderson broke a personal three-game losing streak Sunday, earning his first victory since May 8. In six innings, Anderson induced 13 ground balls, two of which became double plays. He yielded one run, two walks and five hits while recording two strikeouts. He entered the game leading the major leagues in percentage of outs obtained through ground balls, 67.1 percent.