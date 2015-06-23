LHP Daniel Coulombe was optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 25-year-old appeared in four games for Los Angeles, allowing six runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings while striking out seven.

RHP Matt West was optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City after making his Dodgers debut on Saturday. He worked the final two innings in a loss to the Giants then pitched an inning on Sunday, combining for three scoreless innings.

LHP Ian Thomas was expected to be recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, but the Dodgers did not initially confirm the move on Monday. Thomas, acquired in a trade with the Braves on May 27, had made one appearance for Los Angeles on June 2, working three innings and allowing four runs on five hits in a 6-3 loss to the Rockies.

RHP Zack Greinke (5-2, 1.81 ERA) enters Tuesday with a major league-leading 13 quality starts and ranked among the leaders in ERA (1.81, third), opponents’ batting average (.211, 10th), and WHIP (.094, tied second). He’s 3-1 on the road this season over five starts. Greinke last faced the Cubs on Sept. 18, 2014, allowing four runs on nine hits over a five-inning no-decision outing.

SS Jimmy Rollins was given Monday off after collecting three hits on Sunday and going 8-for-24 (.333) in recent games. He had played in 68 of the Dodgers’ 70 games and was batting .269 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs.

RHP Joel Peralta was activated from the disabled last prior to Monday’s game with the Chicago Cubs. He had spent much of the season sidelined with right shoulder soreness and a pinched nerve in his neck. Peralta, 39, worked five minor league rehab games in nine days, including two with Triple-A Oklahoma City last Thursday and Friday. He last appeared for the Dodgers on April 23.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (5-5) left after the seventh inning on Monday, allowing three runs on four hits -- including two home runs -- while striking out nine and walking two. He missed a chance for 10 or more strikeouts in four straight starts. “It’s always frustrating to lose,” said Kershaw. “You just wish they were doubles instead of homers. But it happens sometimes. You say you can live with solo homers, but a two-run homer with two outs and two strikes is tough there.”