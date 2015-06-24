RF Yasiel Puig went 1-for-4 with a triple on Tuesday. He has now hit safely in all nine career games at Wrigley Field, going 17-for-35 (.486) in that span. Puig is batting .311 for the season in 27 games, including 3 homers and 10 RBIs.

LHP Ian Thomas was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Thomas is making his second big league stint with the Dodgers after being acquired from the Atlanta Braves on May 27.

RHP Mike Bolsinger (4-2,2.87 ERA) has allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his nine starts in his first Dodgers season. He’s 4-1 in five starts at Dodger Stadium. Bollinger makes his second career start against the Cubs. He last faced Chicago on April 24, 2014 while with the Diamondbacks, limiting the Cubs to just four hits over 6 2/3 innings in a 5-2 Arizona victory.

CF Joc Pederson clubbed his 19th home run of the season Monday night, the most ever by a Dodger rookie before the All-Star break. He’s also rising in All-Star game balloting in sixth with 2.4 million votes in balloting announced Tuesday. Since 1933 only two NL rookies have hit 20 or more homers before the All-Star Break: San Francisco’s Dave Kingman (1972) and St. Louis’ Albert Pujols (St. Louis). Both had 21 homers prior to All-Star games in their respective seasons.

RHP Zack Greinke has now gone winless in his last nine starts since May 5 despite posting a 1.79 ERA during that span. He lowered his season ERA to 1.70 with his shutout effort. He worked at least 6.0 shutout innings for the fourth time this season and 30th time in his career. “Nothing was lights out, but I didn’t leave too many balls over the middle,” said Greinke, who has his second straight no-run outing and fourth this season.

RHP Joel Peralta (1-1) took the loss as Los Angeles (39-33) dropped its second straight and fourth in five games. Peralta, the Dodgers’ fifth pitcher of the night, loaded the bases with none out in the 10th in his first appearance since coming off the disabled list.