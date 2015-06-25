3B Justin Turner went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in the third inning. It was his fourth homer in six games and all 10 of his blasts have come against right-handed pitchers.

RF Yasiel Puig’s career hitting streak at Wrigley Field remained intact after he was a last-second scratch from Wednesday’s lineup due to an open callus on his left hand. Puig came into the game hitting safely in all nine games he’s played at Wrigley, going 17-for-35 (.486).

LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) worked a scoreless inning on Tuesday at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Rodriguez has four innings without a run allowed between assignments at Oklahoma City and Class A Rancho Cucamonga.“ Paco threw yesterday now and he’s had three or four outings,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

RHP Mike Bolsinger left with a lead after 4 2/3 innings but had no decision for the third time this season. He allowed two runs on six hits while walking two and striking out six. He also had his first career extra base hit -- a double in the third inning that was also his second career hit at Wrigley Field.

RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) worked a scoreless inning on Tuesday at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Baez pitched three scoreless innings in three rehab outings. “Pedro’s been throwing the ball good and bouncing back with no issues,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

RHP Carlos Frias (4-5, 4.68 ERA) makes his first career start against the Cubs in Thursday’s series finale at Wrigley Field. He has gone 2-2 with a 2.96 ERA in five road appearances this season. He’s held right-handed pitchers to a .143 average away from home. Frias pitched last Saturday against the Giants, allowing six runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings.

LHP Zack Greinke made his second consecutive scoreless start on Tuesday but did not factor in the decision as the Cubs won 1-0 in extra innings. He’s now winless in a nine start span since May 11 and has gone 0-2 with a 1.70 ERA. Greinke is just the second pitcher since earned runs were first complied on official scores to go winless with an ERA below 2.0 in a nine-start span within one season. Jeff Samardzija did it in his first nine starts of the 2014 season with the Cubs.

RHP Brandon League (right shoulder impingement) worked two innings and gave up one hit while striking out one on Wednesday in Oklahoma City’s 7-6 loss to Colorado Springs. “He threw two innings today, two good innings,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly prior to Wednesday’s game with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. “We’ll see how he comes out tomorrow.”

LHP J.P. Howell (3-1) worked 1 1/3 innings and gave up just one hit and struck out one to earn the victory. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last 24 appearances (19 2/3 innings).