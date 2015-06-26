1B Justin Turner continued to make a case for All-Star inclusion this week. He just missed a home run in the seventh inning on Thursday, settling for a triple as the ball hit the edge of the left field basket and bounced back on the field. An original call of a home run was overruled on a replay. Turner has double-digit homers (10) for the first time in his career after Wednesday’s 3-run shot in a 5-2 Dodgers victory. He entered Thursday batting .353 in 33 games this month, the sixth best in the National League. For the season, Turner is batting .323, fifth in the national league. He’s at .405 with runners on base, good for second in the NL.

RF Yasiel Puig sat out his second straight game on Thursday with a torn callus on his left palm.

RHP Carlos Frias (5-5) had five solid innings despite suffering from aftereffects of the flu as he picked up his first victory since May 30. Frias gave up seven hits, walked three and matched a season-high with seven strikeouts on Thursday against the Cubs. “It looked like he just ran out of gas today. I would have sent him back out the way he was throwing, but he kind of hit the wall physically,” said Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. It was his first career start and third appearance against the Cubs after two relief stints in September 2014.

SS Jimmy Rollins went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. He’s now reached base safely in 11 of his last 14 games against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. He produced his 12th multi-hit game of the same with Thursday’s efforts.

LHP J.P. Howell allowed just one earned run all season and leads National League relievers (minimum of 20 innings pitched) with a 0.42 ERA. He picked up Wednesday’s victory, working 1 1/3 innings in the Dodgers’ 5-2 triumph over the Cubs. It was his 10th consecutive scoreless appearance. Howell gave up his only run on April 10 at Arizona.

LHP Brett Anderson (3-4, 3.29 ERA) makes his 14th start of the season on Friday as the Dodgers open a three-game weekend series in Miami. He last pitched on Sunday against the Giants, allowing one run on five hits over six innings and had the win in the Dodgers’ 10-2 triumph. He struck out one and allowed two walks.