RHP Brandon Beachy made his third rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, allowing one run, two hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out two as he threw 37 of his 60 pitches for strikes.

RF Yasiel Puig made his first appearance in three games in Friday’s 7-1 win over the Marlins as he has been dealing with a callus on his left palm. Puig pinch-hit for pitcher Brett Anderson in the eighth inning and grounded out. He stayed in the game playing right field.

LHP Ian Thomas was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. He had been called up June 23.

RHP Pedro Baez (right pectoral strain) was reinstated from the disabled list on Friday and made a successful return to the mound, striking out all three batters he faced in in the ninth inning, including Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton. It was his first game since May 13.

2B Howie Kendrick had four hits to record his fourth game with at least three hits. Kendrick is 4-for-11 in the games following a three-hit performance.

LHP Brett Anderson had the first single of his career in 38 at-bats and he joked after the game that he wanted to keep the ball although it wasn’t his first hit. All three of his previous hits were doubles.