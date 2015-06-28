3B Justin Turner, who homered on the first pitch he saw Saturday against the Marlins, has become a major find for the Dodgers. Turner, 30, was a career backup with the Orioles and Mets. Both of those teams let Turner go without getting compensation in return. The Dodgers signed him to a minor league contract in February 2014 and he went on to hit .340 with seven homers and 43 RBIs in 109 games for Los Angeles. He had a career-high .897 OPS last season. This season, he is doing even better so far (.959 OPS).

CF Joc Pederson is having a tremendous rookie season, but he made a costly error on Saturday against the Marlins. It was just his second error of the season, but it resulted in a Miami a run after he charged in on a line drive, stopped, reached up and had the ball hit off his glove. Pederson, though, has 19 homers, the most ever by a Dodgers rookie before July 1. He also ranks third in the National League in walks, fifth in on-base percentage, sixth in homers and seventh in slugging percentage.

RHP Zack Greinke will start the series finale on Sunday against the Marlins. He leads the majors in ERA (1.70) and quality starts (14) and is third in WHIP (0.93). In Greinke’s most recent start on Tuesday at Chicago, he threw seven scoreless innings. And in his most recent start against the Marlins on May 11, he allowed just one run in seven innings.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (5-6), who allowed three runs but just one earned on Saturday against the Marlins, lost his third straight regular-season start for the first time in his career. Kershaw gave up the three runs in the first two innings but then faced the minimum of three batters in the third through fifth innings. In the sixth, Kershaw escaped a jam -- Miami had runners on the corners with no outs -- when he struck out the 3-4-5 hitters. Kershaw finished with nine strikeouts and no walks.