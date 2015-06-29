RHP Kenley Jansen, 27, missed the first 34 games of this season due to a foot injury, but, now that he is healthy, he just keeps getting better. He has increased his saves totals in each of the past three years, from 25 in 2012 to 28 in 2013 and to 44 last year. This year, he has 11 saves so far and a brilliant 0.57 ERA. He has put together 15 scoreless appearances in his past 16 games, including Sunday’s save against the Marlins. He is striking out 14.7 batters per nine innings, and his 0.34 WHIP is just about ridiculous -- easily a career best at this point.

RHP Mike Bolsinger will start on Monday on the road against the Arizona Diamonbacks, his original team. Arizona drafted him in the 15th round out of Arkansas in 2010. He made his debut last year with Arizona but was only 1-6 with a 5.50 ERA. This year, Bolsinger, 27, has turned it around, going 4-2 with a 2.95 ERA. Bolsinger gave up 11.4 hits per nine innings last season and that number is now dramatically down to 7.8.

RHP Zack Greinke, who had gone 10 straight starts without a win even though he is leading the majors in ERA, beat the Miami Marlins 2-0 on Sunday at Marlins Park. Greinke (6-2), who had been 0-2 with eight no-decisions during his winless streak, has a 1.58 ERA. On Sunday, he allowed four hits, one walk and no runs. Greinke left the game after 7 2/3 innings and 101 pitches despite having no one on base. Still, he allowed the minimum three batters in four of his seven complete innings, and he never allowed a Miami base-runner to get past second.

LHP J.P. Howell, 32, is having a monster year out of the bullpen -- the best of his career if he finishes anywhere near his current form. Howell has a career ERA of 3.79. This year, though, he has a 0.40 ERA, which leads the National League (minimum 20 innings). He has made 11 consecutive scoreless appearances (10 1/3 innings). He has not allowed an earned run in 25 consecutive appearances (20 2/3 innings).