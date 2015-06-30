RHP Mike Bolsinger pitched four scoreless innings Monday before being forced to leave with an illness. The Dodgers were pleasantly surprised that he got that far. “Early on, we worried about him getting though the first inning,” manager Don Mattingly said. “To be honest with you, we didn’t know what we were going to get. Each inning was kind of its own adventure. He was cramping up in the fourth. He really kind of battled his way though those.” Bolsinger limited Arizona to three singles, two of them infield hits, and struck out four without walking a batter. Bolsinger, who made his major league debut with the Diamondbacks last season, has given up two runs and six hits in 11 innings in two starts against Arizona after being acquired for cash on Nov. 22.

RHP Pedro Baez, who gave up four runs in the eighth inning at Arizona on Monday, took his first loss. He gave up three earned runs in his previous 16 appearances. With his struggles Monday, his ERA jumped from 1.65 to 3.63.

OF Carl Crawford is scheduled to begin a three-game rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday, manager Don Mattingly said. Crawford has been on the disabled list with a right oblique strain since April 28. “He’s going to DH the first couple of days,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “If everything is going good, he will play (in the field) Thursday.” Crawford is expected to continued his rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Mattingly said. The Dodgers do not expect a quick return. “He’s going to need time,” Mattingly said.

RHP Zack Greinke has made 15 quality starts in his 16 appearances after throwing 7 2/3 scoreless innings in his 2-0 victory at Miami on Sunday. “Zack, usually for me, as the season goes on gets better and better,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “He’s been really good since the very beginning.” Most remarkable is that the Dodgers had not won any of Greinke’s 10 appearances before the Miami game, since he beat Milwaukee on May 5. Greinke’s ERA in those 10 games was 1.79. He leads the major leagues with a 1.58 ERA.

LF Andre Ethier was a triple short of the cycle and scored twice Monday. His bases-empty homer in the fourth inning was the 155th homer of his career, breaking a tie with CF Willie Davis for ninth place in franchise history since the team relocated to Los Angeles in 1958.