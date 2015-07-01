C Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and his second opposite-field homer in as many games against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. He found the left field seats with a two-run shot in the second inning. “He has power all over the field,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. Grandal has five of his 12 homers against Arizona this season. Four were solo shots.

RHP Mike Bolsinger was much improved Tuesday after being pulled from a Monday start because of the effects of food poisoning. He is on track to make his next start Sunday in New York against the Mets.

RHP Carlos Frias gave up 10 baserunners in five innings Tuesday but was only tagged for three runs, benefitting from a double-play grounder in the first inning and a runner thrown out attempting to take an extra base in the second. Frias, who threw 98 pitches, felt some discomfort in his back late in his outing, manager Don Mattingly said, a holdover from an appearance in Chicago on Thursday. “I didn’t really know it was going to be an issue today, but I guess as his pitch count got up there, it kind of started creeping back a little bit,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “We’ll assess where that is at and see what we will do about it.”

OF Carl Crawford went 0-for-3, walked, scored a run and drove in a run with groundout as a designated hitter in his first rehab game for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday. He left in the bottom of the sixth inning with Rancho Cucamonga holding a 9-1 lead. Crawford, who has been on the disabled list with a strained right oblique muscle since April 28, is expected to play two more games at Rancho Cucamonga before transferring to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said.

RHP Brandon League (right shoulder impingement) pitched a scoreless inning in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday after being rained out of a scheduled outing the night before. League has not pitched in the majors this season after being placed on the disabled list in late March. League has an 0.84 ERA in 10 rehab outings, but Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said he was unsure of League’s next step, whether he would make another rehab appearance or be activated and added to the major league roster.

2B Howie Kendrick has 12 hits in 21 at-bats in five games since moving to the No. 2 spot in the order. He had four hits Tuesday, including a tiebreaking homer in the 10th inning that pushed the Dodgers past Arizona. “Just competing,” Kendrick said of his last at-bat. “I got a pitch I could handle, and I was able to get a good swing on it. I‘m not going to be a chooser.”