C Yasmani Grandal, CF Joc Pederson and 1B Adrian Gonzalez were held out of the starting lineup Wednesday against Arizona LHP Robbie Ray as a way to give them extended time off, although Pederson entered as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning and Gonzalez pinch-hit in the ninth inning and remained in the game at first. “By missing one game, you are basically buying three days of rest,” Mattingly said, in reference to Grandal. The Dodgers do not play Thursday before opening a three-game series against the Mets on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

CF Enrique Hernandez was a homer short of the cycle on the first anniversary of his major league debut Wednesday. “July 1st will always have a special meaning for me,” Hernandez said. “It was a sentimental morning for me. The best day of my life was this day last year. How can I not remember?” Hernandez tripled and scored in the first inning and doubled home a run and scored in the third. He singled in the seventh and popped out in the ninth. “I actually have a bruise on my hip because I swung a little too hard and I hit my hip when I finished my swing,” Hernandez said of his last at-bat. “That’s what I get for trying way too hard.”

RHP Carlos Frias, who experienced back pain late in his start at Arizona on Tuesday, is not expected to miss any time, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “We expect him to throw his ‘pen on Friday and as of this point expect him to make his next start,” Mattingly said. “He’s out here moving around. It doesn’t seem terrible.” Frias threw 98 pitches in five innings of a no-decision in the Dodgers’ 6-4, 10-inning victory Tuesday. He would start July 6 against Philadelphia if the Dodgers stay in turn after their off day Thursday.

OF Carl Crawford tripled in the first inning and was removed after being hit by a pitch in the ankle in the third inning during a rehab appearance for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday. Crawford, used as the DH, was scheduled to play in the outfield for the first time Thursday before being transferred to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday. He has been on the disabled list since April 28 due to a right oblique strain.

RHP Brandon League is going to meet the team in Los Angeles this weekend, manager Don Mattingly said, but Mattingly said he did not know if League would be activated immediately. League, who has been on the disabled list with a right shoulder impingement since spring training, threw a scoreless inning for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday in his 10th rehab game. He has given up one earned run in 10 2/3 innings. “Baseball-wise, it sounds like he’s passed all the tests,” Mattingly said.

LHP Brett Anderson won his third consecutive decision and made his fourth straight quality start Wednesday, limiting Arizona to one run and seven hits in seven innings. He struck out seven and walked two. “Stuff wasn’t great,” Anderson said. “Command wasn’t great. Just kind of battled. It wasn’t the best, but I’ll take it. Just kind of calmed down and made pitches. I can go to my grave knowing I got Paul Goldschmidt out twice, which has been an issue for me.” Goldschmidt, 7-for-11 with two homers off Anderson entering the game, was 0-for-2 with a walk against him. Anderson has given up five earned runs with 22 strikeouts in his last 28 innings over four starts.