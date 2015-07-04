1B Adrian Gonzalez hit his 14th home run of the season for the Dodgers’ only run Friday night in a 2-1 loss to the New York Mets. Gonzalez propelled an 88 mph slider from LHP Noah Syndergaard over the center-field fence in the bottom of the second inning. The drive broke an 0-for-9 slump. Gonzalez finished 1-for-4 with a strikeout.

RHP Zack Greinke seeks to maintain/regain his position as the major league’s leader in earned-run average when he faces the New York Mets on Saturday night. Greinke has a scoreless streak of 21 consecutive innings, and has not allowed an earned run since LF Justin Upton hit a home run with two out in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the San Diego Padres a 2-1 win on June 13. Opponents are batting .203 against Greinke, the sixth-best average among major-league pitchers.

RHP Brandon League was designated for assignment Friday. League, 32, had been on the 60-day disabled list after an MRI in spring training detected shoulder problems. His fastball velocity was reported to be declining greatly after 10 minor-league rehabilitation assignments An All-Star in 2011 with the Seattle Mariners, League joined five other Seattle pitchers in a 1-0 no-hitter against the Dodgers in 2012.

2B Howie Kendrick recorded the Dodgers’ first stolen base in 23 games, breaking the club’s longest drought without a stolen base since 1900. Kendrick reached base on LHP Noah Syndergaard’s fielding error in the bottom of the sixth inning, then stole his third base of the season. But Kendrick’s seven-game hitting streak ended when he finished 0-for-4 with one strikeout.

LHP Clayton Kershaw continued his frustrating stretch of quality starts without victories Friday night. Kershaw permitted just one run, two walks and five hits while amassing seven strikeouts and inducing nine groundouts against the New York Mets. The National League’s returning Most Valuable Player and Cy Young Award winner pitched his eighth successive quality start yet has not won his past five starts.