C Yasmani Grandal reached base for the sixth consecutive game and had his third multi-hit game in his past four appearances on Saturday night. He went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs. Since June 27, Grandal has two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs.

RHP Mike Bolsinger hopes to claim his first victory in nearly a month on Sunday against the Mets. He is 0-1 in four starts since beating the Diamondbacks on June 8. In 18 2/3 innings during that stretchd, Bolsinger has allowed nine runs, 23 hits and eight walks while getting 23 strikeouts, increasing his ERA from 2.08 to 2.76.

RHP Carlos Frias, scheduled to start Monday night against the Phillies, might not pitch because of a lower back injury, manager Don Mattingly said before Saturday’s game. Frias’ bullpen session Friday went well, “but it still wasn’t free and just totally out of his mind,” Mattingly said about Frias’ back. Frias had a stiff lower back in his previous two starts and has not lasted longer than 5 1/3 innings in his past four.

1B Adrian Gonzalez hit his 15th home run of the season on Saturday. He sent an 88 mph slider from Mets RHP Matt Harvey into the right-field bleachers for his second homer in as many games. Gonzalez, who amassed at least 100 RBIs in each of the past two seasons, now has 50 after 82 games. He finished 1-for-5 with one strikeout.

RHP Zack Greinke extended his streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 28 on Saturday night. He permitted four hits and no walks while getting four strikeouts in seven shutout innings in a 4-3 win over the Mets. The right-hander lowered his ERA to 1.48, best in the major leagues.

3B Alberto Callaspo drove in his first runs for the Dodgers and had his first multi-RBI game of the season Saturday night. Callaspo drove in two runs and finished 2-for-4 in the Dodgers’ 4-3 win over the Mets. Since joining the Dodgers on May 27 from the Atlanta Braves, Callaspo is batting .300 (18-for-60) with four doubles and two RBIs in 28 games.

LHP J.P. Howell posted his first save of the season and his first since June 12, 2011, when he played for the Rays. Howell struck out the only batter he faced -- Mets RF Curtis Granderson -- to preserve the 4-3 victory. The left-hander has not allowed a run in his past 11 1/3 innings dating from June 1 or an earned run through 21 2/3 innings since April 14.