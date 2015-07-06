LHP Daniel Coulombe was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and pitched in relief in Sunday’s 8-0 loss to the New York Mets. Coulombe gave up one run, one walk and three hits in two innings. Coulombe has made five appearances in five different stints with the Dodgers this year.

RHP Brandon Beachy (two Tommy John surgeries) is scheduled to make his fifth rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.

RHP Mike Bolsinger extended his winless streak to five games Sunday. Bolsinger allowed nine hits and four runs in five innings while walking two (one intentionally) and striking out four in a 8-0 loss to the New York Mets. Since his last victory June 8, Bolsinger is 0-2 with three no-decisions. His earned-run average has risen from 0.71 on May 23 to 3.09.

CF Joc Pederson was dropped to seventh in the Dodgers’ batting order after hitting leadoff for most of the season. Pederson went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Sunday’s 8-0 loss to the New York Mets, and is now 0-for-13 with five strikeouts since his last at bat June 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 51 games as a leadoff hitter this season, Pederson is batting .222 (43-for-194) and has struck out 68 times while walking 33 times.

SS Enrique Hernandez made a stellar defensive play in Sunday’s 8-0 loss to the New York Mets. With the bases loaded in the top of the fourth inning, Hernandez dived on the outfield grass behind second base to catch 2B Wilmer Flores’ ground ball. Hernandez then flipped to Dodgers 2B Howie Kendrick while on his back in the midst of a somersault to attempt a force play. But the runner coming from first base, 3B Daniel Murphy, was safe, and CF Juan Lagares scored on the play. At the plate, Hernandez had one of the Dodgers’ three hits and finished 1-for-4 with two strikeouts.

RHP Carlos Frias was placed on the disabled list Sunday with lower back tightness. He is expected to be back after the All-Star break but will most likely make at least one rehab start in the minors.

OF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle) re-started his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, going 3-for-4 with a double. Crawford took a few days off due to illness. He is not expected to rejoin the Dodgers until after the All-Star break.

1B Adrian Gonzalez left Sunday’s game in the fourth inning with a contusion on his right hand.

LHP J.P. Howell extended two consecutive scoreless streaks Sunday. Howell faced four batters in the seventh inning of an 8-0 loss to the New York Mets, struck out two and hit one. The left-hander has not allowed a run in his past 12 1/3 innings dating from June 1 or an earned run through 22 2/3 innings since April 14.