RHP Yimi Garcia got the nod to start Monday instead of LHP Eric Surkamp, who initially was scheduled to start. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said Garcia gave the club a better chance to win. Garcia, filling the spot vacated when RHP Carlos Frias went on the disabled list Sunday, allowed two runs in two innings against the Phillies.

LHP Daniel Coulombe’s latest major league stint lasted one day, as he was optioned Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday. He gave up one run in two innings against the Mets on Sunday, leaving him with a 7.56 ERA in five appearances for Los Angeles this season.

C Yasmani Grandal, who hit a three-run home run Monday in the Dodgers’ win over the Phillies, was selected to the All-Star team for the first time in his career. Grandal, whom the Dodgers obtained during the offseason as part of the deal that sent OF Matt Kemp to the Padres, is batting .271 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs.

RHP Brandon Beachy (two Tommy John surgeries) made his fifth rehab start Monday, his fourth with Triple-A Oklahoma City, going six innings of three-run ball and throwing 92 pitches. He has a 2.41 ERA on his rehab assignment.

LHP Paco Rodriguez was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Monday, clearing a spot on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster for LHP Eric Surkamp. Rodriguez recently underwent arthroscopic left elbow surgery after shutting down a rehab assignment, and he is out until at least late August.

CF Joc Pederson, who leads the Dodgers with 20 home runs, was picked to play in the All-Star Game. He becomes the first Dodgers rookie All-Star since Hideo Nomo in 1995 and the team’s first rookie position player to earn a selection since Mike Piazza in 1993. Pederson’s 20 home runs are the third-most ever for an NL rookie before the All-Star break, behind only the 21 hit by Dave Kingman (1972, San Francisco Giants) and Albert Pujols (2001, St. Louis Cardinals). He is tied for the fifth in that category in the NL this year.

OF Carl Crawford (torn oblique muscle) continued his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City by serving as the designated hitter Sunday and playing left field Monday. He went a combined 4-for-7 in the two games. Crawford is not expected to rejoin the Dodgers until after the All-Star break.

1B Adrian Gonzalez was picked for his fifth All-Star Game. Gonzalez, who is batting .291, returned to the lineup Monday night and homered after leaving in the fourth inning Sunday following a hit-by-pitch that left him with a bruised right hand. However, that didn’t slow him at the plate, as he smacked his 16th home run in the first inning Monday off Phillies RHP Sean O‘Sullivan.

RHP Zack Greinke earned a spot in his third All-Star Game. Greinke, who has been one of the National League’s top performers this season, has a 7-2 mark with a 1.48 ERA, tops in the majors. He also has a scoreless streak of 27 2/3 innings.

SS Jimmy Rollins drove in the go-ahead runs in the seventh inning, and the Dodgers recorded a 10-7 decision over the Phillies on Monday. In the bottom of the seventh, Rollins, a former Phillies star obtained by the Dodgers in an offseason trade, delivered a two-run single for the game-winner.