C Yasmani Grandal went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in Tuesday’s loss. Grandal hit his 14th home run in the sixth inning off RHP Chad Billingsley. His home run total ties him with Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants for the most home runs by any major league C. Grandal is one shy of his career high of 15, set in 128 games with the San Diego Padres last season.

LHP Eric Surkamp was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The move was made to clear a spot for LHP Ian Thomas. Surkamp had his contract selected Monday, and he immediately saw action out of the bullpen, allowing four runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Phillies. He was 7-2 with a 3.77 ERA in 18 games (seven starts) in Triple-A this season.

LHP Ian Thomas was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City before Tuesday’s game. Thomas, who threw two scoreless innings Tuesday, has a 7.09 ERA in 26 2/3 innings with Oklahoma City this season.

OF Carl Crawford will probably continue his rehab stint at Triple-A Oklahoma City until the All-Star break, manager Don Mattingly said Tuesday. Crawford went 1-for-3 with a walk in Monday’s 10-7 defeat by the Omaha Storm Chasers. Crawford is hitting .571 with two RBIs in four games with Oklahoma City. Crawford has missed 66 games since going on the disabled list April 28 with a right oblique strain.

SS Jimmy Rollins drove in the winning runs against with a two-run single against his former club Monday night, but the former Phillies star went 0-for-4 in Tuesday’s loss to Philadelphia. Rollins is batting .209.

LHP Brett Anderson had his three-game winning streak snapped in Tuesday’s 7-2 romp by the Phillies. Anderson surrendered four runs (three earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks in five innings. It was the first time Anderson (5-5) faced the Phillies. “I put us in a hole and we weren’t able to dig ourselves out of it,” Anderson said.