C Yasmani Grandal has provided significant boost to the Dodgers’ offense, something that has surprised manager Don Mattingly. “Obviously, offensively he’s been a little bit more of a force than we even thought,” Mattingly said. “Defensively, he catches the ball well and throws it well, so he’s kind of a beast back there. So, he’s been a great piece for us.” Grandal, who is headed to his first All-Star game next week, is batting .278 with 14 home runs and 36 RBIs. He entered Thursday’s game tied with San Francisco’s Buster Posey for the most by a catcher. Grandal also is one homer shy of his career high of 15, which he reached last season as a member of the San Diego Padres.

RF Yasiel Puig took extra batting practice before Thursday’s game as he tries to shake an extended slump, and it paid off. Puig, who was batting .184 in his last 15 games, homered and drove in four runs in Thursday’s win over the Phillies. Puig ended his homerless drought in the eighth with a two-run blast to left-center. It was the first long ball for Puig since June 10. He has four home runs this season.

RHP Carlos Frias (lower back pain) threw a bullpen session before Thursday’s game. He is expected to make at least one rehab start before he is activated from the DL after the All-Star break.

OF Carl Crawford’s rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City has hit a bump in the road. The OKC Dodgers were rained out for the second time in three days Thursday.

1B Adrian Gonzalez slugged his 17th home run of the season in the sixth inning. Gonzalez has hit safely in six straight games.

RHP Zack Greinke blanked the Philadelphia Phillies for eight innings and extended his career-high scoreless run to 35 2/3 frames in the Dodgers’ 6-0 victory on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium. Greinke gave up a leadoff single to first baseman Ryan Howard to open the second inning, then retired the next 21 batters in a row. He was lifted for pinch hitter Alex Guerrero in the bottom of the eighth. Greinke (8-2) struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter, throwing 94 pitches (63 strikes). He hasn’t allowed a run since June 13, when he surrendered a pair in a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres. “I don’t think there’s been a mistake behind me in the field in a couple of months,” said Greinke, who lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.39. His scoreless string is the fourth-best in Los Angeles history, trailing Orel Hershiser (59 innings), Don Drysdale (58) and Clayton Kershaw (41). “Things are working. Just kind of staying in a rhythm, I guess. And there hasn’t been any bad luck when that happens. Makes things a little easier.”

OF Andre Ethier left Thursday’s game after six innings due to what manager Don Mattingly called “heavy legs” and some tightness in his quadriceps. Mattingly said he expects Ethier to play Friday.