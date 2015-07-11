RHP Brandon Beachy, who the Dodgers signed as a free agent during the offseason, will start Saturday in his first appearance since August 2013. Beachy has gone two Tommy John surgeries. Dodger manager Don Mattingly said he doesn’t know what to expect from Beachy, but the 28-year-old was the best alternative to fill the void with RHP Carlos Frias (lower back tightness) on the disabled list. “He’s had to cross a lot of hurdles to get here,” Mattingly said of Beachy, who spent four seasons with the Atlanta Braves before joining the Dodgers. “He’s been through a lot. The only reservation I have is he’s probably going to be a little jacked up and probably a little bit nervous, and you never know how it’s going to go that very first game. But with that being said, we went through a lot of guys and we feel like he gives us the best chance we have.”

LHP Chris Reed was designated for assignment Friday. Reed, 25, was 2-2 with a 5.97 ERA in 24 games with Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City this season.

RHP Preston Guilmet was claimed by the Dodgers from the Tampa Bay Rays and optioned him to the minors. Guilmet posted a 0-1 mark with a 6.43 ERA in 17 big league appearances with Cleveland (2013), Baltimore (2014) and Tampa Bay (2015). To make room, LHP Chris Reed was designated for assignment.

RHP Mike Bolsinger gave up two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk in six innings, but did not figure into the decision. Bolsinger hasn’t won a start since beating the San Diego Padres on June 14.

CF Joc Pederson drove in the go-ahead run in Friday’s 3-2 victory over the Brewers. Pederson went 2-for-4 to break out of a July funk. Pederson had gone 2-for-27 in eight previous games during the month.

RHP Brandon League was released Friday. He had been designated for assignment July 3. League, 32, had been on the 60-day disabled list after an MRI in spring training detected shoulder problems. His fastball velocity was reported to be declining greatly after 10 minor-league rehabilitation assignments.

RHP Chin-hui Tsao (1-0) earned his first major league win in eight years. The 34-year-old Tsao, who was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, gave up two hits in an inning.

OF Andre Ethier hit a two-run single in the seventh inning that tied the score at 2 before CF Joc Pederson followed with his game-winner as the Dodgers (50-38) won their third in a row Friday night over the Milwaukee Brewers. “Our offense was finally able to finally crack through against (RHP Jimmy) Nelson,” said Ethier, who hasn’t started the past two games because he’s been nursing a sore quad. “He did a good job. Sometimes, that’s how (a rally) starts with that error. We were able to capitalize and come away with a win.”