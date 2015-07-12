FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
July 12, 2015 / 11:17 PM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Yasmani Grandal went 2-for-3 with a run scored against the Brewers on Saturday. Grandal, who had two of the team’s three hits in the loss, has reached base in five consecutive games.

RHP Brandon Beachy was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Saturday before pitching for the first time in almost two years against the Brewers. Beachy looked the part of a pitcher away from the major leagues for such a significant stretch. Beachy (0-1), who overcame two Tommy John surgeries to pitch in the majors, gave up three runs, five hits and three walks (one intentional) with two strikeouts on 78 pitches (46 strikes).

RHP Matt West was designated for assignment Saturday. West struck out two and walked one in three innings this season with the Dodgers.

RHP Josh Ravin was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Ravin has a 2-1 record with a 6.43 ERA in seven games this season with Los Angeles.

