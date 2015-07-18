RHP Matt West was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City. He had been designated for assignment July 11. West struck out two and walked one in three innings this season with the Dodgers.

RHP Mike Bolsinger made his first career outing against the Nationals on Friday. He went four innings and allowed two hits and one run in a game that was suspended after five innings due to power failure.

RHP Carlos Frias (right, low back tightness) is working his way back after going on the DL on July 1. Manager Don Mattingly said July 17 he is not sure where Frias will fit in once he is back.

OF Carl Crawford (right oblique strain) is expected to play with Triple-A Oklahoma City through at least July 19, manager Don Mattingly said July 17. Crawford went on the 60-day disabled list April 28 but is getting closer to joining the Dodgers. He was 1-for-4 on July 16 with Oklahoma City and was also in the lineup July 17.

1B Adrian Gonzalez hit a two-run homer in the fourth. It came against Jordan Zimmermann and gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. It was the 19th homer of the year for the lefty swinger.

SS Jimmy Rollins may be slumping at the plate. But he showed his veteran presence in the field in the second when he caught a popup near second base. Howie Kendrick, the second baseman, drifted near Rollins and after the catch Rollins made a line in the dirt to show Kendrick he came too far to the shortstop side of second.

LHP Clayton Kershaw will start on Saturday against the Nationals. He is 7-2 with an ERA of 2.59 in his career against Washington, and 1-3 with an ERA of 2.00 in his last five starts.