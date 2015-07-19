INF Justin Turner had three hits and scored a run on Saturday against the Nationals. He is now hitting .310.

OF Yasiel Puig had an infield single in the second inning against Washington’s Doug Fister to drive in the first run Saturday. He ended the day with two hits and two RBIs.

OF Carl Crawford had one hit in four at-bats in a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday. He went on the 60-day DL on April 28 with a right oblique strain.

1B Adrian Gonzalez homered Saturday in the completion of the suspended game against the Nationals. He also homered Friday before the game was suspended after five innings. It was the second multi-homer game of the season and 19th in his career. Gonzalez had three hits later in the regular game and is now batting .292 this season.

RHP Zack Greinke will start the series finale on Sunday against Washington. He leads the majors with a 1.39 ERA and 17 quality starts. He is 3-1 with a 2.22 ERA in five career starts against Washington. Greinke last faced the Nationals on May 5, 2014, giving up two runs and five hits in three innings.

LHP Clayton Kershaw fanned 14 Nationals batters with no walks and three hits allowed to pick up his seventh win as he went eight scoreless innings on Saturday. “Obviously, all of his stuff was good,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “Just continuing on what he has been doing. It seems like he has been like this. I think the heat, he likes (it). He gets stronger as the season goes. That slider disappears. Today it looked like he had a little bit of both” with the slider and curve. Kershaw tied a Nationals Park record with the 14 strikeouts set by Stephen Strasburg in 2010. Kershaw also became the first Dodgers pitcher with at least 13 strikeouts in two straight games since 2000.