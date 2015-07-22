RHP Brandon Beachy was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room for OF Carl Crawford on the roster. Beachy worked his way back from his second Tommy John surgery to make two starts for the Dodgers this month. He went 0-1 with a 7.88 ERA.

RHP Preston Guilmet was designated for assignment, clearing a spot on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster for OF Carl Crawford. Los Angeles claimed him off waivers from Tampa Bay earlier this month. In a combined 26 relief appearances in Triple-A this season, Guilmet has three saves and a 1.95 ERA. He appeared in three games for the Rays this year, going 0-0 with a 5.06 ERA.

OF Carl Crawford (oblique) was activated from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday before the Dodgers’ game at Atlanta.