FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 22, 2015 / 2:59 AM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles Dodgers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Brandon Beachy was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room for OF Carl Crawford on the roster. Beachy worked his way back from his second Tommy John surgery to make two starts for the Dodgers this month. He went 0-1 with a 7.88 ERA.

RHP Preston Guilmet was designated for assignment, clearing a spot on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster for OF Carl Crawford. Los Angeles claimed him off waivers from Tampa Bay earlier this month. In a combined 26 relief appearances in Triple-A this season, Guilmet has three saves and a 1.95 ERA. He appeared in three games for the Rays this year, going 0-0 with a 5.06 ERA.

OF Carl Crawford (oblique) was activated from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday before the Dodgers’ game at Atlanta.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.